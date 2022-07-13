Saugerties Responds to Firework Disaster ‘Will Never Happen Again’

The 2022 4th of July celebration in Saugerties had many livid, but it sounds like their anger may have had an effect on future events.

Earlier this month, we told you about how the 4th of July fireworks show at Cantine Field in Saugerties caused quite a bit of drama with residents. If you missed it, the yearly fireworks display was scheduled to start after the Saugerties Stallions baseball game was finished. Organizers thought the baseball game would be over no later than 10 p.m. but due to the game going longer than expected, the fireworks didn't start until almost 11 p.m.

The late start time forced many families to miss the show because they had young children and it was too late to keep them up and outside. Upset families flooded social media with angry comments about the situation. Those comments have been heard and one town official responded.

"Will Never Happen Again"

Saugerties Town Supervisor Fred Costello told HV1 that the late start will not happen again due to the length of a baseball game. The Stallion's game went longer than expected due to one player being injured during the game. The injury took a while to deal with and because of that, the game was delayed. Costello said, "The Town is seeking an earlier start for the game so that even an injury or extra innings would not delay the fireworks start."

Greg Chorvas Saugerties Director of Town Parks and Buildings told HV1 that they are currently working with the Stallions to make sure next year's game will start earlier than years past so something like this never happens again.

Ways to Prevent This From Happening Again

Another option to avoid any delays in years to come was suggested by a few residents who said next year if the game runs longer than expected, officials can stop the baseball game at 10 p.m., start the fireworks display, and when the fireworks are finished, that game can continue. Others have suggested that the baseball game should be eliminated from the celebration altogether.

Whichever option town officials go with, let's hope everything goes off smoother than this year.

