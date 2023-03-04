Sandwich Lovers: Top 10 Favorite Hudson Valley Delis

Here are the Top 10 Favorite Delis in the Hudson Valley.

We love a good deli sandwich, and the Hudson Valley has many options for great delis all around the area. Lunch meats are a popular favorite, and in fact, they are celebrated with National Cold Cuts Day annually in March. Whether it be ham, turkey, roast beef, or whatever you like, everyone has a favorite go-to deli to grab a sandwich at.

For me personally, living in the Poughkeepsie area, K & D Deli has always been my go-to with locations in Poughkeepsie and Hyde Park. A ham and swiss on a hard roll has always been a personal favorite for me as far back as I can remember, and they do a great job there.

We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite go-to deli was for a good sandwich and have compiled a top 10 list.

Top 10 Favorite Hudson Valley Delis

10. K & D Deli

Arlington Has It Facebook

My go-to deli stop just makes our list at number 10. K & D Deli has been an area favorite for years with currently two locations. I'm usually good with ham and swiss on a hard roll. I also love their sausage and peppers.

4 Taft Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

848 Violet Ave, Hyde Park, NY 12538

9. In & Out Deli & Catering

In & Out Deli Facebook

In & Out Deli in Wappingers offers fresh, made-to-order heroes, wraps, salads, breakfast sandwiches and more. The number 9 spot has great sandwiches and has catered to many of our radio station bus trips to summer concerts that I have hosted over the years. Everyone who's been on the bus knows the deal. Great sandwiches at this spot.

91 New Hackensack Rd, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590

8. East Fishkill Provisions Smoke Haus & Deli

East Fishkill Provisions Inc. Facebook

East Fishkill Provisions Smoke Haus Deli in Hopewell Junction is another place that has catered many radio station outings over the years, including some Townsquare employee functions. The food is always amazing and the staff is top-notch. They take the number 8 spot on our list.

567 Old Hopewell Rd, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533

7. Francos Italian Deli

Francos Italian Deli Facebook

Francos Italian Deli located in the heart of Hopewell Junction takes the number 7 spot on our list. They offer fresh imported Italian meats and cheeses. One Hudson Valley customer said, "a true authentic Italian deli. The best!".

810 NY-82, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533

6. Vinny's Deli & Pasta

Vinny's Deli Pawling, Google Instant

Vinny's Deli in Pawling takes the number 6 spot on our list. They are home to many specialty items and have been featured twice on Food Network Channel, including for their famous Steak Margarita sandwich.

14 E Main St, Pawling, NY 12564

5. Matson's Deli & Cafe

Matson's Deli & Cafe Facebook

Matson's Deli & Cafe in New Windsor takes the number 5 spot. Matson's offers a full-line deli offering hot food specials and catering for all occasions.

538 Temple Hill Rd, New Windsor, NY 12553

4. Salt Point Market Cafe

Salt Point Market & Cafe Facebook

Salt Point Market & Cafe in Salt Point takes the number 4 spot on our list. Salt Point Market offers "Food for Everyone," and instills a Hudson Valley passion for quality and value into all its signature cafe classics.

2517 US-44, Salt Point, NY 12578

3. Noto's Italian Deli & Catering

Noto's in Newburgh Google Images

Noto's Italian Deli & Catering takes the number 3 spot on our list. Noto's has been a Staple in Newburgh offering Breakfast, Lunch and Outstanding Catering Services for over 16 years and it is considered to be one of the absolute best delis in Orange County.

166 S Plank Rd, Newburgh, NY 12550

2. Roma Deli

Roma Deli Facebook

Roma Deli in Wappingers Falls takes the number 2 spot on our list. Established in 1987, Roma Deli is a family-owned and operated deli offering breakfast, lunch, and catering offerings with sandwiches, Italian specialties, and desserts.

237 Myers Corners Rd, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590

1. Rossi's Deli

Rosticerria Rossi & Sons Facebook

Rossi's Deli in Poughkeepsie was voted Best Sandwich Shop in New York State by Buzzfeed in 2019. Established in 1979, Rossi's serves lunch and dinner, offering catering, Italian Imports, pastas, homemade meals and sauces, authentic meats and cheeses, and much more. Rossi's is always number 1 on these lists for best sandwiches, and not surprising as they once again won the best sandwich category in the Boris and Robyn Show's Battle of the Best. The number 1 deli in the Hudson Valley is so good that it now has two locations:

45 S Clover St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

25 Eastdale Avenue N. Poughkeepsie, NY 12603