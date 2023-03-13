PD: Hudson Valley Man Purposely Ran New York Man Over With Car
A man was nearly killed in the Hudson Valley because a driver purposely ran over a man with his car, police say.
Over the weekend, police in Rockland County announced a man was charged with attempted murder.
Man In Rockland County Hit By Car, Seriously Hurt
On Thursday, March 9 around 3:20 p.m., the Ramapo Police Department received a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the Hillcrest area of the Town.
Arriving officers found a man who was suffering from what's described as "serious injuries."
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
The unnamed man was taken to Westchester Medical Center. His condition was not released.
Nyack, New York Man Charged With Attempted Murder
Police believe 48-year-old Edward Grisbly of Nyack, New York intentionally struck the victim with his vehicle, according to an investigation from the Ramapo Police Department Investigations Division and the Ramapo Police Crash Investigation Unit.
Grisbly remained on the scene, police say. He was charged with attempted murder in the second degree, a felony.
Nor’Easter: Up To 2 Feet Of Snow For Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, Timing
Grisbly was arraigned in the Town of Ramapo Court and sent to Rockland County Jail. Bail was set at $75,000.