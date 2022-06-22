An Exclusive Sneak-Peak At East Fishkill’s First Traffic Circle

Traffic circle? Roundabout? You may as well call them dandelions, because they're popping up like weeds all across the Hudson Valley. Yesterday we learned more about the most recent project.

Traffic Circle in East Fishkill, NY

The new traffic circle in the town of East Fishkill, NY just held their groundbreaking ceremony. Dubbed the "new route 52 traffic mitigation plan", Supervisor Nicholas D'Alessandro shared more details on the project, which is meant to help with residential, commercial, and school-related traffic. Flanked by the East Fishkill Town Board and the Wappingers Central School District Superintendent Dr. Dwight Bonk, amongst others, D'Alessandro stressed the importance of sharing behind-the-scenes information with the public.

YouTube/EF22 East Fishkill, New York YouTube/EF22 East Fishkill, New York loading...

Press Conference in East Fishkill, NY

"I just wanted everybody to know what's going on in our town", commented D'Alessandro. "This is a day we're very happy to have. It was a long time coming". The construction, meant to aid traffic congestion, will not only include a traffic circle, but a newly-constructed school drop-off zone as well. D'Alessandro said that the target date of completion would be November 2022.

YouTube/EF22 East Fishkill, New York YouTube/EF22 East Fishkill, New York loading...

Multi-Agency Cooperation

"[This] shows the collaboration between private investment working with the municipality and state agencies... and when we put our heads together, what kinds of projects come to fruition", added town engineer Scott Bryant. Councilman Emanuele Marinaro also shared that no tax dollars would be spent on the project. "As political leaders, [we want to] make sure our taxpayers are not penalized [and that] everybody enjoys the fruits of hardworking labor".

YouTube/EF22 East Fishkill, New York YouTube/EF22 East Fishkill, New York loading...

New John Jay High School Drop-Off Zone

Superintendent Dr. Dwight Bonk expressed his excitement that John Jay High School was included in the new traffic pattern. "As a school district, this project is very important to us", he said. "It is going to ease the traffic congestion here at John Jay High School... so we are very pleased that we had the opportunity to collaborate and be involved on this project". Check out the whole press conference below.

The Best Hudson Valley Traffic Circles A traffic circle is a great way to direct traffic. Gone are the red lights. Instead there is a yield sign and traffic moving in unison. I have always been a fan of the traffic circle as appose to a light and intersection. I will admit though for people who aren't use to driving in them they can be pretty intimidating. You have to think of them as a revolving door for cars. Of course I know a lot of people who can't navigate a revolving door. Here are few traffic circles that I enjoy using in the Hudson Valley.