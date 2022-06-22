Popular Hudson Valley Market Reopens After Bizarre Accident

We're happy to announce they have reopened and are ready for business. Many places in the Hudson Valley have struggled to stay open over the past few years because of COVID, staffing issues, high expenses, and more. Accidents happen and there's nothing anyone can do about it, but it's difficult when it forces a local business to have to temporarily shut down. A recent accident at a popular market in Woodstock, NY is a prime example of this, but they have successfully been able to reopen and are operating again at normal business hours.

Where did the accident happen?

Sunflower Market Facebook Sunflower Market Facebook loading...

It happened at the Sunflower Market located at 75 Mill Hill Road in Woodstock, NY 12498, ugh. The market has reportedly been open since 1978 and provides organic and all-natural products to the Hudson Valley.

What happened at the Sunflower Market in Woodstock?

According to their Facebook Page, a customer and employee did require hospitalization, but no one was seriously hurt. If you take a look at the thread attached to the post, people wrote in and said someone reportedly drove through the window in front of the registers. I can't imagine how scary that must have been for everyone inside the store.

Sunflower Market Back in business:

Sunflower Market Facebook/Canva Sunflower Market Facebook/Canva loading...

The Sunflower Market put up another post that said they are open again and wanted to thank everyone for their positivity and understanding. They also mentioned they are very proud of the staff for how they handled everything during the accident. We wish the Sunflower Market the best of luck and it's just a reminder to everyone to be extra careful while driving.

Since we are talking about helping, here are animals that are looking for special homes and ways to help out your neighbors:

6 Ways To Help Your Hudson Valley Neighbors Looking for a way to make a difference here in the Hudson Valley? You don't have to spend money, maybe just a few hours per week of your time. Here are a few ways: