Roller Coaster Weather: Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Upstate New York
The roller coaster weather continues for the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York as snow and dangerous travel are expected.
Monday felt like a spring day. Now, a large portion of the Hudson Valley and rest of the state are preparing for snow, ice and dangerous travel.
Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Upstate New York
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Capital District, the Taconics and portions of the mid-Hudson Valley in eastern New York.
The is in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday until 10 a.m. on Thursday.
The advisory includes the following counties:
Greene
Dutchess
Ulster
Columbia
Litchfield
Herkimer
Fulton
Montgomery
Schoharie
Schenectady
Albany
Rensselaer
Including the cities of:
Oakville,
Gaylordsville,
New Milford,
Terryville,
Thomaston,
Ilion,
Herkimer,
Little Falls,
Mohawk,
Frankfort,
Dolgeville,
Gloversville,
Johnstown,
Amsterdam,
Cobleskill,
Breakabeen,
Gilboa,
Livingstonville,
Middleburgh,
North Blenheim,
Jefferson,
Mariaville,
Delanson,
Duanesburg,
Schenectady,
Rotterdam,
Westerlo,
Altamont,
Berne,
Knox,
Preston Hollow,
Albany,
Troy,
Berlin,
Eagle Bridge,
Hoosick Falls,
Stephentown,
Hunter,
Tannersville,
Windham,
Prattsville,
Catskill,
Coxsackie,
Athens,
Cairo,
Jefferson Heights,
New Lebanon,
Ellenville,
Woodstock,
West Hurley,
West Shokan,
Kerhonkson,
Napanoch,
Sundown,
Kingston,
New Paltz,
Pawling,
Wingdale,
Dover Plains,
Millbrook,
Stanfordville,
Pine Plains,
Amenia
Mixed precipitation is expected, officials say.
Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze up to two-tenths of an inch are expected.
"Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes," the National Weather Service states. "For areas near and north of Interstate 90, snowfall rates Wednesday evening may reach 0.5 inch to 1 inch per hour before transitioning to a wintry mix."
Winter Weather Advisory For Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan Counties
The National Weather Service from Binghampton has also issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties.
"Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to a quarter of an inch. The highest snow and ice accumulations are most likely across elevations above 1700 feet," the National Weather Service states.
The advisory starts a 1 p.m. on Wednesday and lasts until 10 a.m. on Thursday.
Precipitation starts off as a period of snow, heavy at times Wednesday afternoon. The snow is then forecast to change over to sleet and freezing rain after 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Freezing rain and sleet will change over to drizzle during the mid to late morning hours on Thursday.
"Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute," the National Weather Service adds.