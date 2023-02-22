The roller coaster weather continues for the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York as snow and dangerous travel are expected.

Monday felt like a spring day. Now, a large portion of the Hudson Valley and rest of the state are preparing for snow, ice and dangerous travel.

Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Upstate New York

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Capital District, the Taconics and portions of the mid-Hudson Valley in eastern New York.

The is in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday until 10 a.m. on Thursday.

The advisory includes the following counties:

Greene

Dutchess

Ulster

Columbia

Litchfield

Herkimer

Fulton

Montgomery

Schoharie

Schenectady

Albany

Rensselaer

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Including the cities of:

Oakville,

Gaylordsville,

New Milford,

Terryville,

Thomaston,

Ilion,

Herkimer,

Little Falls,

Mohawk,

Frankfort,

Dolgeville,

Gloversville,

Johnstown,

Amsterdam,

Cobleskill,

Breakabeen,

Gilboa,

Livingstonville,

Middleburgh,

North Blenheim,

Jefferson,

Mariaville,

Delanson,

Duanesburg,

Schenectady,

Rotterdam,

Westerlo,

Altamont,

Berne,

Knox,

Preston Hollow,

Albany,

Troy,

Berlin,

Eagle Bridge,

Hoosick Falls,

Stephentown,

Hunter,

Tannersville,

Windham,

Prattsville,

Catskill,

Coxsackie,

Athens,

Cairo,

Jefferson Heights,

New Lebanon,

Ellenville,

Woodstock,

West Hurley,

West Shokan,

Kerhonkson,

Napanoch,

Sundown,

Kingston,

New Paltz,

Pawling,

Wingdale,

Dover Plains,

Millbrook,

Stanfordville,

Pine Plains,

Amenia

Mixed precipitation is expected, officials say.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze up to two-tenths of an inch are expected.

"Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes," the National Weather Service states. "For areas near and north of Interstate 90, snowfall rates Wednesday evening may reach 0.5 inch to 1 inch per hour before transitioning to a wintry mix."

Winter Weather Advisory For Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan Counties

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

The National Weather Service from Binghampton has also issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.



"Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to a quarter of an inch. The highest snow and ice accumulations are most likely across elevations above 1700 feet," the National Weather Service states.

The advisory starts a 1 p.m. on Wednesday and lasts until 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Precipitation starts off as a period of snow, heavy at times Wednesday afternoon. The snow is then forecast to change over to sleet and freezing rain after 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Freezing rain and sleet will change over to drizzle during the mid to late morning hours on Thursday.

"Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute," the National Weather Service adds.

