Rockefeller Tree Makes Its Way Through Hudson Valley to NYC

An enormous Norway Spruce is headed to Rockefeller Center.

We reported last week, this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree was being cut down in secret by a Newburgh landscaping company. Lynn Warren Lawn Maintenance & Landscaping in Newburgh was named as the company put in charge of the stealth operation that took over a week to prep. Branches were tied down to allow the massive Norway Spruce to be cut down and placed on a trailer for its journey to 30 Rockefeller Center.

Facebook/New York State Police

Unlike previous years, the 2020 tree wasn't selected from the Hudson Valley. Instead, it came from the yard of an Oneonta business owner who goes by the name of “Daddy Al” Dick. New York State Police were on the scene yesterday as the tree was finally cut and prepared for transport.

Facebook/New York State Police

New York State Police posted images on Facebook of the tree beings hoisted by a giant crane onto a waiting trailer. State Police then escorted the tree south, through the Hudson Valley on its way to New York City. This year, it seems that all parties involved in the Christmas tree-cutting were sworn to secrecy, but now that it's cut down, the cat is out of the bag. Mayor DeBlasio announced that the tree would be lit in Rockefeller Center and the Times Square ball will drop on New Year's Eve, but urged residents to stay home and enjoy the annual traditions on TV.

Facebook/New York State Police

While the tree was en route to New York, crews were busy at Rockefeller Center preparing a large base and support for the famous Christmas Tree. It will be erected this weekend and decorated with over 35,000 LED lights. Although large crowds will not be invited to watch its unveiling, the tree lighting will be televised on NBC on Wednesday, Dec. 2, starting at 7 p.m.