River-to-Ridge Trail has Been Groomed for Cross County Skiers

It may be cold but it is still fun to get out on the trails in the Hudson Valley, if you ski. There are so many things you can do in the snow. Most winter fans celebrate the arrival of snow. Snow cover insures that outdoor winter fun will prevail. Sledding, Skiing and of course snowmobiling all require a certain amount of snow fall. Lucky for us we received our first Nor' Easter last week which dumped enough snow on local trails for snow sport enthusiast to get out and start enjoying local fields and trails.

The River-to-Ridge Trail in New Paltz has shared on Facebook that they have teamed with up the Shawangunk Nordic Ski Association - SNSA whose mission is to " promote and support all aspects of Cross-Country Skiing in the Shawangunk Mountains and surrounding Hudson Valley Region". Over the weekend they announced that the R2R trail which can be found just outside the Village of New Paltz, has been groomed from the Village to Butterville Road for cross country skiing.

River-to-Ridge Trail - New Paltz via Facebook

I personally gave up down hill skiing many year ago. I was okay at it, but let's just say no one, not even me was safe on the bunny hill if I was on my skies. I have tried cross country skiing but again it takes a level of hand to leg coordination I don't seem to possess. I have done okay with snowmobiling but that could be because I also like driving in the snow. I joke that snowmobiling is my winter sport which is funny because I don't actually own a snowmobile. I will add it to the 2021 bucket gift list.