Hudson Valley Medical Center Closing, Over 100 Out Of Work
Many Hudson Valley residents will likely need to find a medical center and over 100 New York workers will soon be out of work.
A new WARN notice from the New York State Department of Labor Office Of Dislocated Workers Program reports a Dutchess County rehabilitation center is closing.
Dutchess County, New York Medical Facility Closing
The Northern Dutchess Residential Health Care Facility, which is also known as the Thompson House, is set to close on May 15, 2023, according to the WARN notice.
The Northern Dutchess Residential Health Care Facility is classified as a "rehabilitation center." It's located on Springbrook Avenue in Rhinebeck, New York.
The Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce states the Thompson House offers "Adult Care, Assisted Living & Nursing Home Facilities and Health Care Services."
"A comfortable nursing home located on the bucolic grounds of Northern Dutchess Hospital," the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce states about the Thompson House.
Over 100 New York Workers Will Be Laid Off In Dutchess County
Over 100 employees will be "laid off" in the very near future, according to the WARN notice.
The WARN notice reports all "102 employees will be laid off beginning on April 12, 2023, "or the 14-day period commencing on that date and continuing thereafter."
A reason for the dislocation was classified as "economic" and "plant closing."
The Thompson House opened up in 1994, according to its website.