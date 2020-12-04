Rhinebeck Bank Closing All Branch Lobbies

The closings will go into effect on Monday December 7th.

If you bank at any of the twelve or so Rhinebeck Bank locations across the Hudson Valley, be aware that eleven of the twelve locations are set to close their branch lobbies until further notice starting Monday December 7th, due to rising concerns with COVID-19.

An email has been sent out to existing Rhinebeck Bank customers from the Chief Operating Officer Jamie J. Bloom, alerting them to the closings. The email stated that,

"For the safety of our employees and customers, our branch lobbies will be closed effective Monday, December 7th, and remain closed until further notice."

The only branch not closing their lobby is the Goshen branch, that location will continue to offer lobby service during normal business hours.

Rhinebeck Bank drive-up lanes will remain open at all branches and will operate during their regular business hours. If you plan to use any of their drive up locations, be sure to give yourself some extra time and prepare for longer than normal wait times.

The email also wanted to thank all of their customers for their understanding during these challenging times. It read, "On behalf of all of us at Rhinebeck Bank, thank you for your patience and cooperation over the past several months as we have navigated through the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic."

If you are an existing customer at Rhinebeck Bank and would like more information on the branch lobbies closing or any other information, you can call their customer solutions center at 845-454-8555 to speak to a representative.