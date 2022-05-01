Kevin Archambault may not be a household name throughout the country, but here in the Hudson Valley, especially in the theater arts world, it’s a well known name. One that often brings a tear to the eyes. Kevin was the beloved Artistic Director at the Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck. He was a talented and well known choreographer and actor, as well as a teacher. Not only well known, but also well loved.

Tragically, Kevin passed away earlier this year after a battle with cancer. A huge loss for not only his family, friends, and loved ones, but also for the Hudson Valley theater community. Especially those who worked closely with him at the Rhinebeck Center for Performing Arts. Kevin was only 44 years old and never got to reach his full potential, which I imagine could have been limitless.

There will be a family picnic to celebrate Kevin Archambault’s Life on Saturday, June 11 at the Rhinebeck Center for Performing Arts at 661 Route 308 in Rhinebeck beginning at noon. Bring your own picnic to gather and celebrate with the Rhinebeck Center family. Blankets, chairs, grills, and lawn games are highly encouraged.

There will be a brief dedication at noon by the picnic grove followed by an afternoon of fun on the lawn. There will also be a video booth to share stories and memories of Kevin, and a Broadway sing-along for everybody to enjoy. This is truly going to be a special and fun day to celebrate a great person who enjoyed life.

