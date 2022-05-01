Tom-A-to, Tom-AH-to: Local Greenhouse Offers Repotting Initiative

With summer gardens and backyards full of fresh home-grown veggies just around the corner, one local greenhouse and florist has announced a program to benefit those who purchased a tomato plant from them last year.

Sabellico Greenhouses and Florist on Hillside Lake Road in Hopewell Junction has been a Hudson Valley staple since 1950. In addition to being a full service florist and seasonal farm market, they offer organic garden transplants and produce, a tree and shrub nursery, and houseplants as well.

With today being Earth Day and all, we figured that you may want to take advantage of the offer Sabellico is currently promoting - help the planet and save yourself a few bucks at the same time.

What's The Tomato Promotion?

Here's how it works - if you purchased a patio tomato from Sabellico last year, you can bring the pot, along with the cage, back to Sabellico and they will revise the pot to plant a NEW tomato plant. But wait, they'll even keep your newborn tomato baby in the greenhouse until it is ready for its journey to the great outdoors - timeline-wise, this is usually mid-May.

When Is The Ideal Tomato Growing Time?

According to ALMANAC, the typical range for tomatoes to harvest is between 60 and 100 days and is dependent on the variety of the tomato. Tomatoes need warmer climates to grow, so planting them when there's still a chance of frost is too early. Plus, once planted, in our area the plants will need 8-10 hours of direct sunlight and certain ground conditions are preferable for your best harvest. The same ALMANAC page cites that 'most gardeners plant small “starter plants” or transplants instead of seeds after the weather has warmed up in spring. Many gardeners purchase their transplants at a garden center or nursery but you can certainly grow your own from seed indoors.'

More From Sabellico:

So if you purchased your 'Patio Tomato' from Sabellico last year make sure you get the pot and cage back to them sooner than later. The later in the season you wait, the smaller your plant will end up being, and what makes this even better, you're not only reducing your carbon footprint, but you'll only be charged for the soil, the plant, and small repotting fee. - score, and score!

