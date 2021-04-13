Retired Doctor Entertains at Ulster County Vaccination POD

Vaccination and a show?

It's been a stressful few months since the released of the COVID-19 vaccine. All across New York State those looking to get vaccinated rushed to websites to sign up for their vaccines. While there were some setbacks, it seems like here in the Hudson Valley things have been right on track.

One Ulster County vaccination POD is serving up a little extra with one of their volunteers.

Ulster County Government shared photos on their Facebook page of Dr. Willie Yee.

Dr. Yee is a retired medical professional who is currently volunteering as a Clinical Manager at the Ulster County Government vaccination POD site. The pictures they shared show Dr. Yee putting on magic show for families waiting in the observation area.

Ulster County explained:

Dr. Yee does magic tricks for children who are waiting for their parents to get vaccinated. Here he is with a young woman and her father who was in the observation waiting area after he got his vaccine.

Ulster County Government went on to thank Dr. Yee for his service and "for bringing joy to the Ulster County Vaccination POD!"

If you're interested in volunteering, whether you're a medical professional or not, Ulster County is looking to fill positions. For more information visit UlsterCountyNY.GOV.

Ulster County is also making it easier for those to get to vaccination sites. According to the Ulster County website, they will offer free rides by UCAT on fixed routes, with curb-to-curb transportation "available to seniors over the age of 60 and those with disabilities."

