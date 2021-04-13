Hudson Valley Officers Respond to Man in Car Threatening to Blow Himself Up

Several local departments bravely and quickly sprang into action to a disturbing 911 call on Main Street in Beacon on Sunday Morning.

Over the past year several police agencies have worked towards reform and making changes in their practices. One change that we've seen is hiring mental health professionals to assist officers during a crisis. Departments all over the country have been taking these new steps but we've also seen these changes locally too. The Beacon Police Department notably hired a mental health professional recently.

According to a press release shared on the City of Beacon Police Department's Facebook page, officers from the City of Beacon responded to a call regarding a man who claimed he was on his vehicle covered in gasoline armed with a gun and explosives early Sunday morning. Police say that the man threatened to use the weapons if anyone got too close to the man.

According to the statement, both New York State Police and the Dutchess County Sheriff arrived on the scene along with the crisis negotiation unit. Firefighters and ambulances were also present on the scene.

The man surrendered after speaking with Beacon Police, the Sheriff's department and a negotiator from the crisis unit.

Police say the man was taken into custody and was taken to the Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital. According to the statement, police did find a gas can in the car but did not find a firearm or explosives.

A serious crisis was diverted without violence thanks to heroic officers in our local departments.

