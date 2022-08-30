Chances are one of these two scenarios has happened to you recently when you were thinking about going out to eat. One, you are tired of the same old place and want to go somewhere new. Or Two you want to try a place that is off the beaten path maybe it is "off the beaten path.

If you are like me and are ready to dine at a restaurant that is more of a destination because it might not be on your normal route, I think I have some suggestions. None of these places are really in the middle of nowhere but they also aren't all on everyone's typical commute. Of course who in the Hudson Valley has a typical commute?

Discover Ulster and Orange County Restaurants from Kingston to Pine Bush

Canva / Google Canva / Google loading...

Places to Eat Near the Shawangunks

Chances are you have heard of all seven of the restaurants I uncovered. There is also a good chance that one or two of them might be a favorite. I personally love Garvin's for a celebration dinner even though it is casual enough to enjoy on a random night out. What I love about Garvan's is that it is tucked away much like all the other places I have discovered on this 90-mile trip around Ulster and Orange County.

Out of the 7 restaurants I have put on this list I still have to get to 5. The Gunk Haus is the other delicious place I have traveled to for a random cocktail and even a meal. I am looking forward to my next random night out to check off another place on this list. Cheers and Bon Appetit I will see you on the road.

Popular Hudson Valley Restaurants with Back Road Locations