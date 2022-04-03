Rejoice! Corn Dogs Make a Return To Tap New York at Bethel Woods

Foodies rejoice! This is the best news you'll hear all week.

Back in October 2021, the Hudson Valley learned that one of the most popular food and drink festivals was making a return after 2 years off due to the pandemic. TAP New York Craft Beer & Food Festival, which took place at Hunter Mountain in past years, announced its return in 2022 and a new venue.

TAP wrote:

We are very excited to be able to announce that TAP(R) NY 2022 is ON, baby! Block out the weekend of May 21 & 22, 2022 and get ready to see us at Bethel Woods Center Of The Arts!! Stay tuned for more details as they develop!

With the change of venue, many fans of the festival were concerned with one specific bit of information. If you had visited TAP NY in the past, you would know that scoring a TAP corn dog was like finding the most magical treasure in the world.

Will the Corn Dogs Return to TAP NY at Bethel Woods?

In the most important statement you will read all day, Tap New York Craft Beer & Food Festival writes on Facebook the following:

Probably our most frequently asked question and , the corn dogs are returning this year at TAP® New York. Plus, enjoy unlimited eats at our food court, unlimited sampling from 100 of the state’s finest breweries, and live music on the festival stage!

We can all let out a sigh of relief. TAP isn't TAP without corn dogs.

TAP New York Beer & Food Festival will run from Saturday, May 21st from 1 pm until 5 pm, and Sunday, May 22nd from 12 pm to 4. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster.

7 Places to Eat Near Bethel Woods If you're headed to Bethel Woods for a show, there are some great local spots to stop for a bite to eat while soaking in the local vibe.

Smashmouth Singer Melts Down at Bethel Woods Smashmouth's visit to the Hudson Valley was kind of a mess. Here's a look at just what fans say happened during their show at Bethel Woods on October 9, as documented by TikTok user, Haley