Rare Video: ‘Beautiful’ Dolphins Spotted in New York River

Hudson Valley residents might not have to travel far if they want to swim with dolphins.

On Tuesday, Cailin Anne posted videos to Twitter of at least three dolphins swimming in the East River, very close to the shore in Brooklyn.

"Dolphins, in the East River. What,” Cailin Anne tweeted.

A crowd gathered near the WNYC Transmitter Park in Brooklyn to get a glimpse of the rare sighting.

“I just thought it was such a beautiful and majestic sight to see, especially after spending so much of this past year indoors,” she went on. “It felt very hopeful in a way — it’s a beautiful spring day and dolphins are in the East River! There are still good things happening in the world, even if it’s a little odd," Anne told the New York Post.

While very rare, this isn't the first time a dolphin has been recently spotted near the region. In July 2019, a dolphin was rescued from the rocky shoreline of the Hudson River.

In December 2020, a humpback whale was spotted in the Hudson River, for the first time in four years. In June 2020, a whale capsized a boat off the coast of Seaside Park in New Jersey.

