Rain Does Not Stop Wild Fire, Minnewaska Closed Labor Day Weekend

As expected the major rain storm did little to extinguish the main fire burning in Ulster County. Officials also have no idea how much of the blaze is contained.

On Wednesday, the Ulster County Government provided an update on the Napanoch Point Fire, Stony Kill Fire and Wurtsboro Fire in Sullivan County

Napanoch Point Fire Rages On

Ulster County Ulster County loading...

Tuesday night's rain did not extinguish the Napanoch Point Fire, however, it did slow the fire’s spread which has helped firefighters buy some time to set up containment lines.

The Napanoch Point Fire has grown to an estimated 270 acres. Containment is unclear.

"Due to changing fire and weather conditions, containment of the Napanoch Point Fire is unknown at this time. Yesterday, two Blackhawk helicopters conducted 82 bucket drops, and two New York State Police helicopters conducted 87 bucket drops," the Ulster County Government stated.

On Tuesday officials said the blaze was 15 percent contained.

Firefighters Battle Napanoch Point Fire, Stony Kill Fire in Ulster County and Wurtsboro Fire in Sullivan County

Ulster County/ Gov. Hochul Ulster County/ Gov. Hochul loading...

Over 200 firefighters, led by New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers, are battling three fires on the Shawangunk Ridge: the Napanoch Point Fire, the Stony Kill Fire and the Wurtsboro Fire in Sullivan County.

"The Stony Kill Fire in Minnewaska State Park Preserve is 1.5 acres and 95% contained," the Ulster County Government added. "Call 911 to report a wildfire. For general questions or concerns, call the Ulster County Service Center at (845) 443-8888, Monday-Friday, 9:30am-4:30pm."

Lighting Stars Fire

Ulster County officials also confirmed three lighting strikes started the wildfire.

"The Ulster County Department of Emergency Services' fire investigation unit confirmed there were three lightning strikes within the coordinates of where the fire is located and that a storm rolled through the area," Ulster County Government said.

Hochul Deploys New York Army, National Guard To Battle Ulster County Fire

Governor Kathy Hochul Governor Kathy Hochul loading...

Gov. Hochul has deployed the New York Army and Air National Guards. More than 200 wildland firefighters and volunteers are fighting the fire. Additionally, 20 firefighters from Quebec are arriving on Thursday.

Minnewaska State Park Preserve Closed

Minnewaska State Park Preserve remains closed to all visitors at least through Labor Day weekend, officials say.

