Report: How Much of the Hudson Valley Lives in Poverty?

While it's not the most pleasant topic to think about this time of year, we know a lot of people are struggling. But how does New York rank when it compares to other states in terms of poverty?

A new 40-page report (using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, SAIPE) says that quite a few New Yorkers are hurting.

New York State Comptroller Report on Poverty

A recent report from the States Comptroller’s Office found that New Yorkers’ poverty rates are a bit higher than the national average. In 2021, almost 2.7 million New Yorkers lived in poverty (or 13.9 percent), compared to 12.8 percent of all Americans.

According to the Office of NYS Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, poverty is defined as a "person or household doesn’t have the financial resources to meet basic needs like food, clothing, shelter and access to a minimum standard of living."

Highest and Lowest

Of the state's 62 counties, Bronx County had the highest poverty rate at 24.4%. Broome County was second highest at 18.4%, according to the report. Putnam tied with Nassau County for the lowest rate at 5.7%.

Hudson Valley

When it comes to breaking down the Hudson Valley, Rockland County had the highest poverty rate at 14.4%. The rest of the Hudson Valley fell under the national rate of 12.8%, though the report says that some counties just barely made it.

Putnam County: 5.7%

Westchester County: 7.6%

Dutchess County: 8.3%

Orange County: 10.6%

Columbia County: 10.7%

Greene County: 11.2%

Ulster County: 12.7%

Sullivan County; 12.7%

Rockland County: 14.4%

The report finds that some rates in some cities were much higher, such as Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo. The findings also revealed that Black, Hispanic, American Indian and Pacific Islanders experience poverty at twice the rate of White New Yorkers. People with disabilities and people with less than a high school education also experienced higher rates, according to the report.