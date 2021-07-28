Pride in July Hit Poughquag Last Weekend & People Are Still Talking About it

Why should pride only be celebrated for one month?

You might find this hard to believe but one of the biggest pride celebrations just took place in the little town of Poughquag, New York as hundreds showed up for Pride in July.

The concept of Pride in July spurred from a brief "what if" conversation that took place one night in the taproom at Barton Orchards. They may not have known it at the time but that brief conversation would help launch one of the largest events to celebrate diversity and the LGBTQ+ community in the Hudson Valley. It seems like a no-brainer as Barton Orchards is already known as a place to go for family fun.

Weeks later, Barton Orchards decided to officially put on the inaugural festival and attendees loved it and took to social media to share what an amazing time they had.

Pride in July took place on Saturday, July 24 at Barton Orchards.

There were hayrides, dancing, face painting booths and live music.

The event featured an actual drag race to benefit a local LGBTQ+ charity where participants ran in drag. Later in the night Summer Orlando & Barbra Streetsand worked the crowd with hilarious and impressive song and dance routines.

The main event of the night was a performance by Tina Burner, a guest on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Chuck Merrihew

The capacity crowd then got to enjoy an amateur drag competition judged by local residents and Tina Burner herself.

It was an amazing night as the community celebrated diversity, love and inclusion. We need more events like these in the Hudson Valley.

Here are some photos of some of the fun from the first-ever Pride in July event.