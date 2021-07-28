Can You Legally Ride a Bike or Scooter on the Side of Route 9?

This thing doesn't look like it should be on a busy highway.

The weather is warm in the Hudson Valley and people are hitting the trails and even the roadways more than ever. It's that time of the year when you need to be aware of the rise of bicycles out on the roads. Always look and be sure to give cyclists and motorcycle riders room.

Earlier this week I saw something on Rte 9 in Fishkill that I have never seen before. I've lived in the Hudson Valley for a few years now and I don't ever recall seeing someone ride a bike on the shoulder of Rte 9.

That is the shoulder, right? Is it a shoulder or a bike path?

I've also never seen anyone ride a mini bike or a scooter on the side either. I was surprised to see this. After all, it's not just a normal street. It's a busy highway with dense traffic.

I don't have a gas-powered or electric scooter and I don't ride a bicycle either. You'll have to excuse my ignorance but I'm just curious if this is legal? It's probably not an issue. If that's the case then why don't more people do it?

According to the NY DMV, as of 2020 bicycles with electric assist and e-scooters are surprisingly legal on most roads and highways. However, it doesn't list what roads specifically.

Can you clear this up with any information? Any bike riders out there care to weigh in?