Poughkeepsie Waterfront Market to Hold First Ever Fall Markets

The Poughkeepsie Waterfront Market typically ends around early September, but this year, the farmers' market will be open in the fall.

Fall is typically the end of local farmers' markets, as more people opt to go to farms for pick-your-own season and festivities. But according to a Facebook event, the Poughkeepsie Waterfront Market will continue into the fall for its first-ever fall market. The fall market will take place each Monday in October. There will be markets on October 5, October 12, October 19, and October 26. The markets will run from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

According to the Facebook event, expect vendors that carry products like produce, eggs, poultry, apples, baked goods, prepared foods, honey, and cider. The market is following strict COVID-19 guidelines and asks that you limit your group size to one or two people. Face coverings are also required.

The Poughkeepsie Waterfront Market has been trying its hardest to connect the community with fresh, local products. They opened one month early this year in May for the market to get food to people sooner. During the height of the pandemic, this was incredibly important as grocery stores had low stock.