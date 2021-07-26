Poughkeepsie Salesperson Hits the Streets on a Segway

We're finally living in the future, y'all.

When I was growing up in 90s, every show I watched depicted the future with flying cars and robots. Do you know how disappointed I was when the year 2000 showed up and there wasn't a single flying car in sight?!

I digress.

With that being said, it only took 21 years for my idea of the future to come true.

Earlier this week I went to visit a friend in the town of Poughkeepsie. It was earlier in the afternoon, so I saw your typical suburban staples. The mailman was cruising around, I saw kids riding on their bikes and the garbage trucks doing their weekly pick up.

After pulling into my friend's driveway, I looked in my rearview mirror and saw a man looking at a clipboard and zipping down the road. At first, I thought he was on rollerblades (I'm obviously a 90s kid), but after a double-take and watching him pause and start rolling back and forth in place, I realized he was on a Segway/Hoverboard.

This person was clearly a door-to-door salesperson, which I didn't think still was a thing to begin with. But when did they start using hoverboards to get around?

When leaving the same Poughkeepsie neighborhood I saw another salesperson pull up to a house on an electric scooter.

I totally get using electric scooters and segway's to get from place to place. It just took me by surprise. Remeber when door-to-door salespeople would park their car randomly on your street and take off from there? Ah, the good old days.

Have you seen anything like this in your neighborhood? Are flying cars next?!

