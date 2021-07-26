A stunning historic mansion in the Hudson Valley is on the market. You could throw your own prohibition-era galas, complete with a stage, ballroom and commercial kitchen.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Photos: Historic 'Hudson Mansion,' With Stage Listed For Discounted Price

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.

Highest-Rated Airbnb in New York Found in Hudson Valley You won't have to leave the Hudson Valley if you want to enjoy New York's highest-rated Airbnb.

The Terry-Gillette Mansion on Union Street in Hudson, a private residence with an event space and lodge, is for sale for 4.2 million.

Trulia reports the home was originally listed for $4.4 million.

The Terry-Gillette Mansion is also called the "Hudson Mansion," according to google. On 4.1 acres, it's one of the largest available parcels in Hudson, according to Zillow.

The mansion was originally built in 1850 as a private residence. It was later purchased in the 1930s by the local Elk's Lodge who used it as their meeting hall until the early 2000s when they sold the property.

In the 2000s, the property has functioned as an antique retail and auction house and an event space.

The residence side of the building boasts multiple parlors and sitting rooms on the 1st floor with a grand winding staircase to the second floor where you will find seven bedrooms, and an office with an incredible sunroom adjacent.

There is also a small mostly separate one-bedroom apartment with a kitchen and bath. The later Elk's Lodge addition in the rear houses a large ballroom and meeting hall and a full commercial kitchen.

The lower level also has a large meeting or events space with a bar.

Realtors recommend you start by renovating the existing and then expand outback. Check out many more photos of this historic mansion below:

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

38 'Most Wanted' in New York Authorities across New York State, including the FBI, have identified these people as its "Most Wanted Fugitives." Officials ask for help in finding them but warn they should be considered "armed and dangerous."

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New York using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

Hidden Treasure Worth Thousands Found in New York Home

40 Children Have Gone Missing From the Hudson Valley

Gun Violence Emergency Declared in New York, Lawmakers Respond Gov. Cuomo declared the first-in-the-nation gun violence disaster emergency in New York.

World-Famous Celebrities Seen At Many Hudson Valley Businesses

Photos: Many Rescued From Submerged Vehicles in Hudson Valley Some drivers in the Hudson Valley had to be saved from the roofs of their cars.

KEEP LOOKING: See what 50 company logos looked like then and now

Gypsy Moth 'Accidentally' Released Causing 'Nightmares' in New York After 10 to 15 years a gypsy moth that was once "accidentally" released has returned and is causing "nightmares" in New York.

Cops Dismantle 'Local Criminal Enterprise' at Hudson Valley Deli Six were arrested for allegedly selling drugs and more at a Hudson Valley deli.

Historic Hudson Valley Building Revived as New Business A historic Hudson Valley building is getting a second life as a new business that will show off the beauty of the region.

Then And Now: How Fast Food Restaurants in The Hudson Valley Have Changed While many of your favorite Hudson Valley fast-food restaurants have remained in the same spot for decades, their buildings are almost unrecognizable from what they used to look like.

Fast Food Change

Mustang Pinned Under Tractor-Trailer Near I-84 in Hudson Valley A Mustang crashed into a tractor-trailer near I-84 in the Hudson Valley.

Photos: Truck Drives Into Building in Dutchess County A truck drove into a building in Dutchess County, causing significant damage.



The 20 Most Surprising Things Found at LEGOLAND New York in Goshen LEGOLAND New York in Goshen is officially opening this summer. Right now special previews are going on so that guests can get a sneak peek at what's in store when the park opens its gates. While we won't spoil all of the surprises, here are just some of the incredible little details that await you during your first visit to this incredible theme park.

Legoland