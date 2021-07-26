Photos: Historic ‘Hudson Mansion,’ With Stage Listed For Discounted Price
A stunning historic mansion in the Hudson Valley is on the market. You could throw your own prohibition-era galas, complete with a stage, ballroom and commercial kitchen.
LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs
Highest-Rated Airbnb in New York Found in Hudson Valley
The Terry-Gillette Mansion on Union Street in Hudson, a private residence with an event space and lodge, is for sale for 4.2 million.
Trulia reports the home was originally listed for $4.4 million.
The Terry-Gillette Mansion is also called the "Hudson Mansion," according to google. On 4.1 acres, it's one of the largest available parcels in Hudson, according to Zillow.
The mansion was originally built in 1850 as a private residence. It was later purchased in the 1930s by the local Elk's Lodge who used it as their meeting hall until the early 2000s when they sold the property.
In the 2000s, the property has functioned as an antique retail and auction house and an event space.
The residence side of the building boasts multiple parlors and sitting rooms on the 1st floor with a grand winding staircase to the second floor where you will find seven bedrooms, and an office with an incredible sunroom adjacent.
There is also a small mostly separate one-bedroom apartment with a kitchen and bath. The later Elk's Lodge addition in the rear houses a large ballroom and meeting hall and a full commercial kitchen.
The lower level also has a large meeting or events space with a bar.
Realtors recommend you start by renovating the existing and then expand outback. Check out many more photos of this historic mansion below:
