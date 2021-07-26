Cuomo: COVID Still Spreading in New York, Variants Are a Concern
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is concerned COVID is continuing to spread across New York.
On Sunday, Gov. Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19. 2.23 percent of all tests in the last 24 hours came back positive. This marks the first time the 1-day COVID positivity rate was above 2 percent since May.
"COVID-19 continues to spread in New York State and new variants are cause for concern, so it's absolutely vital that every New Yorker who hasn't gotten vaccinated yet does so immediately," Cuomo said.
The seven-Day average percent positive rate in the Hudson Valley has increased to 1.71 percent. The Hudson Valley currently has the third-highest t seven-day average positivity rate in New York. The Capital Region currently has the highest seven-day average positivity rate in all of New York State at 2.44 percent. The Finger Lakes is second-highest at 1.78 percent, according to Cuomo.
"The vaccine is available for free at a wide range of sites across the state, and you can get it today without an appointment. Getting vaccinated keeps your family, friends and community safe, so get your shot today."
According to Cuomo, 74.5 percent of all New Yorkers 18 and older have received at least one vaccine while 67.9 percent have completed their vaccine series. Just over 62 percent of all eligible New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose.
Officials believe the new variants of the virus are what's causing an increase in infections. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, believes the nation is going in the wrong direction in terms of COVID and confirmed he's part of an active conversation about recommending that everyone wear masks again.
