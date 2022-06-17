This Sunday, June 19th is Juneteenth, which is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth commemorates African American freedom and emphasizes education and achievement, and emphasis on reflection and rejoicing. Its growing popularity signifies a major shift in the culture, highlighting the level of maturity and dignity that has been long over due in America. Frankly, I didn't learn what Juneteenth was until high school. The holiday strives to bring people together of all races, nationalities, and religions to truthfully acknowledge a period in our history that shaped and continues to influence our society today.

Celebrate Juneteenth

Celebrate Juneteenth a day early this year in the City of Poughkeepsie. Yesterday, they put up information for three events honoring the holiday happening on Saturday, June 18th.

9:30 AM: The Corey Ingram Circle Champions Walk Memorial Groundbreaking Ceremony at Where the Smith Street Roundabout Meets Creek Road.

11:00 AM: R.E.A.L. Skills Network Graduation @ The Family Partnership Center at 29 North Hamilton Street.

12:00 PM - 6:00 PM: 2nd Annual Juneteenth and Memorial Celebration to Honor Theodore "Tree" Arrington at Mansion Square Park. The event will have live music, food, and entertainment, and it is free to attend.

Then, on Sunday, June 19th, at the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie is hosting Author Imani Perry. Perry will speak about her new book "South to America," which will be followed by a Q&A and book sighing in the lobby. The event is free and will start at 5pm.

For more info in the holiday, I found this short video. It talks more about where the holiday came from and why it is still a mystery to so many people today.

