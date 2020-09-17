Popular Shoe Store Leaving the Poughkeepsie Galleria Shortly

We will be saying goodbye to yet another business here in the Hudson Valley shortly.

It has not been easy for businesses in the Hudson Valley for the past 6 months. If a store was struggling before the pandemic their issues have more than likely been amplified since mid-March along with adding all new challenges that they may never have even thought they'd have to be prepared for.

It must be especially difficult for the retail industry right now as it was announced months ago that J.C. Penney was going out of business and recently we learned that Best Buy in Kingston will be closing.

We will be saying goodbye to another retail store here in the Hudson Valley as employees at Aldo have confirmed that they are leaving the Poughkeepsie Galleria. If you've been to the Aldo store since the mall's reopening you have probably noticed signs advertising sales of 70% off and how the store's remaining inventory must be sold.

Nick Kessler

Last week an employee at the store stated that the extreme deals were due to the store eventually leaving their current location. This was later confirmed by Aldo's corporate team via email:

"We are very sorry to inform your that our ALDO location at Poughkeepsie Galleria will be closing shortly. We still do not have an exact date but all items purchased as of now at that location will be considered final sale."

It's not known whether the coronavirus pandemic had anything to do with their decision. It's also not known when the Aldo store will officially be closing their doors.