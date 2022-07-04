Popular Rhinebeck Festival is Back After a 2 Year Covid Break

It seems like we missed so much in 2020 and 2021. Covid ruled where we went, what we did, and who we did it with. Annual festivals were postponed or canceled. But 2022 has been so much better. Most of us are vaccinated, and the world has returned to a more normal state. Maybe not totally normal, but perhaps as normal as it’s going to get. And many of our favorite festivals and celebrations are back.

One of the coolest festivals in the Hudson Valley is the Rhinebeck Porchfest. It’s been put on hold for a couple of years, but it’s back for 2022 and I have a feeling it’s going to be the best one yet. There’s a lot of lost time to make up for. You’ve never been to Porchfest in Rhinebeck? If you love music, this is one event you don’t want to miss. You’ll get to see some of the best local musicians performing on some of the most beautiful porches in Rhinebeck.

Mark your calendars now for Saturday, Sept. 24 from 11AM - 7PM. That is the date and time for this year’s Rhinebeck Porchfest and it’s happening rain or shine. But I’m keeping my fingers crossed for shine. Over 40 bands will be performing on Rhinebeck Village porches. Murali Coryell will headline the finale at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds. The streets of Rhinebeck will be lined with a variety of food vendors, too.

Rhinebeck Porchfest isn’t just a great time, it’s also for a great cause. All monies raised will be allocated to the construction and installation of a multi-purpose field at the Thompson-Mazzarella Park. Great music, great food, great cause. And something to look forward to as we say goodbye to summer.

