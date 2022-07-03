The Hudson Valley Mexican Restaurant That Disgusted Gordon Ramsay

Did you know that one of Gordon Ramsay's most difficult restaurants to fix was right here in the Hudson Valley?

I have been watching a lot of episodes of two popular shows starring Chef Gordon Ramsay. Kitchen Nightmares and Hotel Hell are currently streaming and I'm obsessed. Kitchen Nightmares was a reality show that employed Gordon Ramsay to fix struggling restaurants all over America. I've seen almost all of them before but now I'm starting to notice something that I didn't when I first saw them years ago.

Many of these places are located in Upstate New York like this famous hotel. Some are even right here in the Hudson Valley.

Can you believe that one of the most challenging restaurants Gordon tried to fix was right in our backyard?

The episode that features one of the grossest and most troubled restaurants took place in Rockland County. The place was called Fiesta Sunrise and this episode was extremely difficult to watch. Family drama, financial issues, bad decisions and even pests plagued this Mexican restaurant in West Nyack, New York.

Here are some of the highlights.

Gordon Ramsay's Nightmare Restaurant in West Nyack Here are some highlights from one of the craziest episodes from Kitchen Nightmares that took place at Fiesta Sunrise in West Nyack, New York.

Despite Gordon finding so many issues with this place, he was seemingly able to turn it around. He brought in a chef to train the staff to cook a new menu and gave the place a much-needed facelift.

Sadly, the big changes were not enough to keep the business alive. According to Reality Revisited, Fiesta Sunrise closed in 2007 for failing to pay its taxes.

