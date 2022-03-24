Popular Restaurant’s New Venture ‘Beast’ to Open in Fishkill

A beast is being unleashed in the Hudson Valley.

We told you in January that a new restaurant was being cooked up by the masterminds behind one of the Hudson Valley's best beer bars. Well, now more details and an official announcement has been made about the new venture.

The Dutchess Bier Cafe confirmed with us earlier this year that they had secured a location just down Main Stree from their popular beer bar and restaurant. The owners will be converting the now-closed Piano Piano Wine Bar at 1064 Main Street into their second restaurant in the Village of Fishkill.

The project was originally called the Lager Haus but has now been revealed to be a barbecue restaurant named Beast. According to a posting on the Dutchess Bier Cafe's Facebook page, Beast's menu will be "an unconventional spin" on barbecue. Of course, the restaurant will also feature beer and, unlike their other Fishkill restaurant, also include a full cocktail menu.

Main Street is already home to quite a few restaurants and bars. With lagers on draft and barbecue on the menu, it appears that Beast will offer the area something different.

When we spoke with owner Nick Forlano about the new restaurant in January he hinted that it would focus on German and Czech traditions. With the new business being announced as a barbecue restaurant named Beast, it's unclear if those influences will still find their way onto the menu.

Customers will just have to wait to find out until this summer when Beast is expected to officially open their doors.

