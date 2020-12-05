Popular New Paltz Farm Market Posts Good and Bad News

So I have some good news and some bad news about a popular farm market in Ulster County. I am not really sure which news to give you first but I figured if I tell you the bad news then the good news it will help you get over the bad so here goes.

This past weekend was the last weekend you could get Apple Cider Donuts at Dressel Farms in New Paltz. Over the Thanksgiving holiday Dressel shared on Facebook that it was the last weekend to enjoy their delicious Apple cider donuts. They promise their return in the fall of 2021 but if you missed out on getting one this weekend, well it seems you are out of luck.

So now that I have delivered that bad news, are you ready for the good? The good news is Dressel Farm may not have Apple Cider Donuts but they still have lots of other yummy items and they will be open all year. Yesterday they posted on their Facebook page that they plan to be open year round.

Dressel Farms has a winter location around the back of their summer road stand and they will be open Monday through Friday 9 AM to 5 PM and on Saturdays and Sundays 10 AM to 4 PM. You will be able to enjoy farm goodies like fresh-pressed cider, crisp apples all winter. They will also have apple firewood for your holiday fireplace along with homemade ice cream for your holiday desserts. So put them on your holiday travel list and enjoy.