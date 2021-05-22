9 Ideas for Sweet Plump Hudson Valley Strawberries

Summer 2021 is right around the corner and that means what we love about summer in the Hudson Valley is also on it's way. Dressel Farms in New Paltz posted an update on their Facebook page today about their summer strawberry crop. They know everyone is looking forward to being able to get out and pick-their-own.

Like other farms in the area they don't have much to update yet because the season is still a few weeks away. They did however say in the post that the Hudson Valley strawberry season is on track and they expect it to start around June 7th this year. They also shared that they think the Pick-Your-Own will start the week of June 14th. As you might suspect it is all weather dependent.

So what to do in the meantime while we wait. I think it is a perfect time to get your recipes together and start making your strawberry plan. Will it be jams and pies or win and ice cream? Will you pick your own and do all the work or will you do what I do, buy it all made right at the farm market.

No matter what you decide it is all going to be the perfect summer treat. Check out the ideas I have for June 2021 strawberry season. I have even included a Food Network Strawberry boozy Pop recipe that really ends up being a frozen Margarita on a stick.

These photos will have you running out to buy strawberries.

