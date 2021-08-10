Popular, Locally Sourced Vegetarian Pop Up Weekends in Kingston

What could be better than foods made with locally sourced foods and vegetables? And the answer is… having those foods right at your fingertips every weekend in August, that’s what. That's exactly what's happening weekends in August in Kingston.

Gab’s Veg Table, featuring seasonal salads, sandwiches and sides crafted with local ingredients and zero animal products, is popping up at the Old Dutch Church at 272 Wall Street in Kingston every weekend in August. This is great news for Hudson Valley vegetarians and also for non-vegetarians who appreciate delicious, locally sourced food.

Gab’s Veg Table offers vegetarian dishes like ‘The Staten’, which is smoked provolone, grilled kale, hazelnut pesto tofu, and roasted red peppers on focaccia bread. Yum! Or try the summer salad or grilled beets on polenta. I’m not even a vegetarian and my mouth is watering. You can email Gab's on Thursday for Friday pick up.

You can catch Gab’s Veg Table at the Old Dutch Church on Wall Street every Friday and Saturday from 11AM - 3PM. While you’re in uptown Kingston, don’t forget to check out all the cool stores like Bop to Tottom, and historic locations like the Senate House in the Stockade District. Kingston is cool because it not only offers great shopping, but it's full of historic old buildings. In fact, it was once the capital of New York State.

After you do a little shopping and historical exploring, you might want to head to the Rondout, Woodstock, Saugerties, or Phoenecia, all just a quick drive away. Ulster County is full of fun things to do, and now you can also get local vegetarian cuisine easily and inexpensively.

