Popular Hudson Valley Restaurants Close After COVID-19 Exposure

Two popular Hudson Valley restaurants have been forced to close after people inside the restaurant tested positive for COVID-19.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

SILVIA located on Mill Hill Road in Woodstock confirmed on Facebook a worker tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, Nov. 8. The employee last worked on Thursday, Nov. 5, and wasn't experiencing any symptoms at the time, according to SILVIA. The restaurant also reports the worker continues to be asymptomatic.

"They took the test as a precautionary measure," SILVIA wrote on Facebook. "For the health and safety of our staff, guest and community SILVIA will remain closed for the next few days. During this time we will completely thoroughly sanitize our space according to CDC guidelines and our local health department. Also, all employees will be tested and will only return to work with a negative test."

SILVIA recommends all recent customers monitor their symptoms. A reopening date has not been set.

Dixon Roadside on Tinker Street in Woodstock is also dealing with a COVID-19 exposure. Someone who was in the eatery on Monday, Nov. 9 tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, Nov. 10, according to the restaurant's website.

"We have decided that the best decision for the safety of our staff, guests, and community is to close so that we can have the restaurant professionally cleaned and allow enough time for all of our staff to be tested or self-quarantine," Dixon Roadside wrote on its website.

Dixon Roadside hopes to reopen on Nov. 19, if all test results come back negative. The eatery confirmed the person who tested positive for COVID-19 wasn't an employee.

"The person who tested positive was not working so they did not handle any food or have guest interaction. Because they did have interaction with our staff, we feel our decision is the right one to make. We thank you all for your continued support. This year has thrown some serious curveballs but the support we have received from all of our guests has been overwhelming. We look forward to being able to safely open our doors again next week and hope to see you then," Dixon Roadside added.