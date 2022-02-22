If you're from the Hudson Valley, then you know how important small businesses are to the community. They hold a place of happiness, comfort, and a sense of home in each shop. The owners become friends, the other customers become people you often chat with, and that's how the community flourishes.

Over the past couple of years, some businesses have opened while others have closed, some have reopened while others started on a new journey in life. Each one is different and unique.

When in Kingston, my grandma and I would visit this boutique together.

My grandma, sister, mom, and I always looked forward to seeing the new arrivals on site. It holds some beautiful memories and pictures together which I still have.

The owner and staff always made us feel welcomed and the merchandise was one of a kind. I loved getting gifts there because they were so unique and one of a kind. My grandma would always buy me something when we were there together. From hats to clothes, purses, gag gifts, one-of-a-kind gifts, and more, I could have spent all day in there.

We had fun picking out earrings, purses, and whatever else we found. This business has strong ties to the Kingston community and has been open for 22 years.

Many Hudson Valley residents shared the bittersweet news of this boutique's latest announcement.

Bop to Tottom, located in Kingston, made the announcement that they will be closing their doors. The owner, Karen Clark is retiring and they are having a "Closing Doors, Open Heart Sale". This sale starts on February 24, 2022.

If you have ever visited this beautiful spot, then you probably had the same reaction as others did, "oh, man, really?" However, I'm sure that everyone is happy for Karen and excited for her and her retirement.

The store will close on March 26, 2022.

Where is your favorite locally owned business or shop within the Hudson Valley? Do you have a favorite, or two? Share with us below. Cheers to new beginnings!

