Bizarre Disturbance and Behavior Outside of Hyde Park, NY Store

Double check that your windows and doors are locked if you own a business in the area. Being a business owner in the Hudson Valley has been very tough over the past few years. The COVID-19 pandemic and trying to find decent employees has not made it easy and the last thing business owners need to worry is about is vandalism or a potential robbery. Recently, there was some strange and odd behavior outside of one local store.

What happened in Hyde Park?

Factory Spas Direct is located on Violet Avenue (Haviland Shopping Center) in Hyde Park and they recently encountered some shocking behavior outside of their store. According to the owner, recent security footage from early in the morning showed a man outside of the store and it just got more bizarre, At one point was he was reportedly trying to throw rocks at the window and it even left glass debris on the inside of the store. Ugh....

More odd behavior:

The owner also mentioned that during the video the man allegedly tried to pull the door handle, went and rode around on his bike, came back and was rocking back and fourth near the glass area. How odd....

The Hyde Park Police did respond to a call of suspicious activity because of the individual. According to sources, there have been other reports of vandalism in the area and someone allegedly caused an issue in the Nana's Ice Cream parking lot in Hyde Park. Residents are not sure if they two crimes are related.

The investigation here is still ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to reach out. Please support and keep an extra eye out for our local businesses, they have been through enough.

