Police: Ulster County Man Stabbed to Death By Sullivan County Man
A Hudson Valley man was stabbed multiple times and left to die on the side of the road. Police are hoping for help as the investigation continues.
On Tuesday around 9 p.m., New York State Police responded to a stabbing on Route 209 in the Town of Wawarsing. An investigation revealed that 24-year-old Jomar Gonzalez of Wawarsing was stabbed multiple times, police say.
Gonzalez succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the Ellenville Regional Hospital.
New York State Police later arrested 21-year-old Tiquan Underwood of Fallsburg and charged him with manslaughter, a felony. Police didn't say how their investigation led to Underwood's arrest, but authorities are continuing the investigation and ask that anyone with information contact the New York State Police in Ellenville at 845-626-2863.
