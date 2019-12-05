Police: Ulster County Man Stabbed to Death By Sullivan County Man

A Hudson Valley man was stabbed multiple times and left to die on the side of the road. Police are hoping for help as the investigation continues.

On Tuesday around 9 p.m., New York State Police responded to a stabbing on Route 209 in the Town of Wawarsing. An investigation revealed that 24-year-old Jomar Gonzalez of Wawarsing was stabbed multiple times, police say.

Gonzalez succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the Ellenville Regional Hospital.