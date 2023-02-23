Wild Discovery Into ‘Missing’ Upstate New York Woman, 3 Arrested

Police made a wild discovery while searching for a woman who was reported missing in the Hudson Valley.

On Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop F arrested three people for allegedly making up a missing persons report.

Man Goes Missing From Fallsburg, Sullivan County, New York

Child Missing! ijoe84 loading...

On Saturday, February 18, 2023, the New York State Police in conjunction with the Fallsburg Police Department initiated an investigation of a reported missing person.

Lisa M. Bowers, 29, and 20-year-old Dymond Schell called the Fallsburg Police Department Saturday afternoon and reported 37 -year-old Maria Encarnacion disappeared, police say.

"The circumstances described in the report along with the fact that missing person reports have the possibility of tragic results the State Police and Fallsburg Police brought numerous investigative resources," New York State Police stated.

Missing Report Deemed Fake By New York State Police

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

However, police soon determined the trio acted together to make the fake missing report.

"The location and the wellbeing of Encarnacion was never in doubt," New York State Police stated.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Bowers, Encarnacion, and Schell were all charged on Sunday with falsely reporting an incident in the third degree. ALl three were issued appearance tickets returnable in the Town of Fallsburg on March 8, 2023.

Police did not say why they believe the group made up the missing person report.

While police say this missing person report was fake, officials are looking for help in finding nearly missing 50 New York children.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.