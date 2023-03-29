The opioid epidemic continues, though law enforcement is taking extra steps to ensure that those who sell or traffic the drugs are taken off the streets. Local police say a month-long investigation culminated with the arrest of a man in the Hudson Valley, who is accused of selling illegal drugs.

Pharmaceutical fentanyl is prescribed by doctors to treat severe pain, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Statistics. It is available as a lozenge, pill, nasal or sublingual spray, transdermal patch, or as an injection.

Get our free mobile app

The website goes on to say that Illegally manufactured fentanyl/non-pharmaceutical fentanyl though is sold for its ability to induce a high. It is often mixed into illegal drugs and pills made to look like prescription medications.

Middletown Man Arrested

Officials said in a press release they executed a no-knock search warrant in the City of Middletown early Friday morning. Middletown Police said that the 25-year-old target of the warrant was the subject of a months-long investigation into the sale and trafficking of illegal narcotics, specifically heroin, in and around the City of Middletown.

See Also: Troopers Say Upper Hudson Valley Man Had "Large Amount of Heroin, Fentanyl, & Cocaine"

During the execution of the search warrant, officers said they recovered 139 bags of heroin/fentanyl, 1 gram of crack cocaine, 28 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 2 scales and $247 dollars. Police say a second 25-year-old suspect was also arrested at the time.

Chalabala Chalabala loading...

Police say the first suspect is facing felony charges, and was remanded to Orange County Jail on cash bail due to an outstanding bench warrant for failing to appear in court on a separate charge of Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle.