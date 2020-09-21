Police: Hudson Valley Man Dies While Fleeing Hit-And-Run Crash

The 33-year-old Hudson Valley man collapsed a few feet from the car crash.

Allen Anderson, 33, of Wallkill, died while trying to flee a hit-and-run crash on Long Island, police say.

On Saturday around 2:20 p.m., a 2003 Toyota Camry hit a pole and a parked car in North Babylon, Suffolk County. Anderson and an unnamed man ran on foot after the crash, police say.

Newsday reports Anderson suffered a "medical event" while trying to flee. He collapsed just a few feet from the crash. He was taken too Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where he died.

Police in Suffolk County have yet to find or identify the man running with Anderson. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information can call the Suffolk County police major case unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.