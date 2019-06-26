A man is accused of driving drunk causing a multi-vehicle crash on the Arterial in the City of Poughkeepsie, leaving one person with life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a 40-year-old from of Croton-on-Hudson stemming from the multi-vehicle crash that seriously injured a pedestrian on the Arterial in the City of Poughkeepsie on Monday.

The 40-year-old was detained at the scene and taken into custody a short while later after further interview and investigation. He is accused of driving while intoxicated.

A preliminary investigation has shown that his vehicle was westbound on the Arterial when it struck two cars that were stopped or stopping at a red light at Hamilton Street, proceeded through the red light and struck a box truck in the intersection and then continued on and struck a bicyclist and pedestrian in the crosswalk, police say.

He was charged with vehicular assault, a felony and DWI, a misdemeanor. The investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

He was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation by the City of Poughkeepsie Police and New York State Police.

Police are still seeking witnesses. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 845-486-3820, or the Sheriff’s Office tipline at 845-605-2583 or dcsotips@gmail.com.