Police Catch Two Men Red-Handed Robbing Dutchess County Elks Club

Both men have been arrested and charged with multiple offenses.

The New York State Police have announced they have arrested two Columbia County men for a burglary in Red Hook last week with reports saying that police caught one of the men while the robbery was still in progress according to News 10.

Troopers from the State Trooper barracks in Rhinebeck have announced the arrests of Scott P. Hapeman, 50, and Brad R. Hapeman, 48, both from the town of Greenport in Columbia County. Troopers responded to the Elks Club located at 7711 Albany Post Rd, Red Hook shortly after 4 a.m. last Thursday for a report of a burglary alarm activation.

Upon arriving on the scene troopers say they found power and alarm lines cut to the building. Once inside troopers reported damage to the building’s interior, a damaged jukebox, and damaged or an empty safe, cash registers, and lottery machines.

Multiple agencies responded to the early morning call including the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office and the Red Hook Police Department, and according to reports when police entered the building they found suspect Scott Hapeman with burglar tools and stolen money still inside the Elks Lodge.

After searching the surrounding area, police did locate the other Hapeman nearby and placed him in custody. Both Hapemans have been arrested and charged with numerous charges including, third-degree burglary. After being caught inside the building Scott Hapeman is facing additional charges including, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree grand larceny, and possession of burglar tools.

Both men were arraigned in Red Hook Court and sent directly to the Dutchess County Jail without bail.

