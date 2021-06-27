Police Capture Giant Snake Outside Home in New York State

Anyone missing a python? Some poor person probably got the scare of their life Sunday when an uninvited visitor was found outside of their home. ABC is reporting that the resident in Deer Park discovered a large Burmese python right in their driveway. Burmese pythons are one of the largest snakes in the world and are native to Southeast Asia. So, how did one in end up on Long Island?

Pythons, and other large reptiles, are sometimes kept illegally as pets and either escape or are abandoned when they get too big. Others are smuggled into the area and are sold on the black market. ABC did not indicate who's python this was or how it got out. Police were able to corral the big snake in a garbage can, and then brought it to the Veterinary Medical Center of Long Island. The New York State DEC is investigating.

Pythons are an invasive species that have wrecked havoc on some ecosystems, particularly in Florida. The importation of these snakes were banned in the United States by the U.S. Department of the Interior in 2012. The problem has become so big in parts of the Everglades, that many native species are being wiped out by the snakes. Even some alligators are not safe.

Still, this doesn't stop some folks from keeping large and dangerous snakes and other reptiles in their homes. You may hear of the occasional gator sighting near local parks or even in a backyard swimming pool. Some New York residents even thought that an alligator had made its home in an area pond, but that turned out to be a snapping turtle. And speaking of which, did you know that snapping turtles are New York's official state reptile? Read about the fierce and resilient animals and their journey here.