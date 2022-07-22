Why is the AARP Dissing the West Side of the Hudson River?

OK, Boomer.

The Hudson Valley, NY in AARP Magazine

In the latest installment of AARP's American Road Trips series, our beautiful corner of New York State is heavily featured in an article titled "A Road Trip Through New York's Hudson Valley". The unfortunate problem is that they either severely misunderstand the definition of what the Hudson Valley is, or they simply have no idea what they're talking about.

nancykennedy nancykennedy loading...

Visiting Dutchess County, NY

To be fair, they picked out a few great spots. Storm King in New Windsor, NY, Hudson Beach Glass and Dia Beacon in Beacon, NY, and Magazinno Italian Art in Cold Spring are all wonderful detours on a Hudson Valley road trip. Stops in Poughkeepsie, Hyde Park, and Rhinebeck, NY are also on their list. But that's also the problem.

Jackie Corley Storm King (Jackie Corley) loading...

Other than Olana State Historic Site in Hudson, NY, every single one of their suggested attractions are in Dutchess County, and every stop is on the east side of the Hudson River. What gives?

lightphoto Mohonk Mountain House (lightphoto) loading...

Things to Do in Ulster County, NY

I may be biased since I grew up in Accord, NY in Ulster County, but leaving the area completely off the list is (pardon my French) baloney. Arrowood Farms in Accord, NY, Mohonk in New Paltz, NY, and even a stop at Davenport Farms in Stone Ridge, NY is worth your time. You could even spend a day following the historic D&H Canal.

Jonah/TSM George Washington's Headquarters in Newburgh, NY (Jonah/TSM) loading...

Things to Do in Orange County, NY

Same goes for Orange County, NY. George Washington's headquarters in Newburgh is not only historically significant, but the views of the Hudson River are gorgeous. While you're in Newburgh, pop culture enthusiasts can even visit Orange County Choppers and get their taste of television fame. And what about a day at LEGOLAND in Goshen, NY?

Listen, maybe the senior citizen readers of AARP don't have the stamina for a Mohonk hike, or the interest in how the Teutuls made motorcycles at OCC, but c'mon, something from our side of the river should have been included. Plus, my parents are both AARP members and they love a beer at Arrowood Farms. Do better, AARP!

Check out some gorgeous hikes on BOTH side of the river below, and keep scrolling to check out another amazing gem in Ulster County, the giant kaleidoscope in Mount Tremper, NY.

The 25 Absolute Best Hikes in the Hudson Valley We've compiled a list of the 25 best hikes in the Hudson Valley. All of the hikes are of varying difficulties and lengths, so no matter your skill level or amount of time you have available there is a hike for you here.