We will be experiencing some warm weather this weekend in the Hudson Valley. The Weather forecast has us reaching and exceeding 90 degrees Fahrenheit, so this begs the question how do you stay cool? We are going to want to get out and enjoy the warm temperatures but we may not be prepared for the heat.

This Spring has been a roller coaster of temperature changes. Here in the North East, we haven't gotten as bad as Colorado which I believe just got a foot or more of snow which they expect to have melted in a day. However, we have had our share of temperature ups and downs in the last month.

Hudson Valley, NY Expects Record-Breaking Temperatures

We are expected to shoot up into the 90s in the Hudson Valley and the truth is, we aren't ready for those types of temperatures just yet. So how do I plan to stay cool during the heatwave? Simple. I am going to follow three easy rules which I hope will keep me from breaking a sweat.

Tips for Stay Cool in Hot Weather in New York

1 - I will head to the gym to cool off in their pool. I don't actually have my own pool and I haven't turned on the outside water yet so standing under the hose is not an option. Of course, if the gym is crowded there is always a cool shower. I don't know anyone who has got their pool up and running yet.

2 - I plan to relax. The last thing you need to do when it gets suddenly hot is to run around over-exerting yourself. I think a nap in a shady spot may be the perfect way to pass the day.

3 - Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate. Whether it is water, food, or food and water make sure you get plenty of it. It is also a good idea to keep an eye on your pets too. It is easy to get dehydrated this time of year. It is deceiving dry so make sure you drink plenty of water.

And if you want professional advice about how to stay safe and cool in hot weather, check out the CDC and their tips for staying cool. And please whatever you do, don't leave pets or children unattended in a car.

