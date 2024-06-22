Two Felony Arrests Following Scary Dutchess County Trafficking Scam

Two New Jersey residents have been arrested in connection with a recent phone scam and subsequent investigation that occurred on June 19th.

Drug Trafficking Phone Scam Investigation

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, in a statement on Friday, June 21st, report the arrest of two New Jersey residents that followed a wild phone scam situation reported just days earlier.

On June 19, 2024, complainants report they suspect being targeted in a scam following unnerving phone calls requesting large amounts of money. The complainants allege the following:

they had been contacted via phone on 6/18/24 by someone posing as law enforcement from the Treasury Department, who informed them that they would be arrested on drug trafficking charges unless they paid $27,000

Together with the Sheriff's Office Road Patrol, Detective Bureau, and Special Operations Bureau, The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office investigated the calls and were able to make two arrests.

Two New Jersey Residents Arrested in Dutchess County Scam, Several Charges

The two Jersey City, NJ residents have been identified by the Sheriff's Office regarding the phone scam, Vivek B. Shingarakhia, 24, and 31-year-old Kishan Gajera. Both were taken into custody on June 19th in connection with the call and alleged scheme, charged with attempted grand larceny, a 3rd degree felony, as well as the misdemeanor of conspiracy, 5th degree.

Both have been issued appearance tickets with a return date of July 16th 2024 to the Town of LaGrange Court.

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Department reminds residents to never send any money to anyone you don't know, and have provided some additional things to be aware of when it comes to these types of scams, the full list can be found here.

They advise that if you think you may have been the victim of a scam, to please call the Sheriff’s Office at 845-486-3800, or contact them via the tipline at 845-605-CLUE or dcsotips@gmail.com.