Person Shot Inside ‘Best of The Best’ Hudson Valley Restaurant

A person was shot inside a top-rated Hudson Valley restaurant

On Sunday, the New Paltz Police Department announced an investigation into a shooting that occurred in the Town of New Paltz Saturday night. On Saturday around 9:30 p.m., the New Paltz Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired at the Órale Mexico restaurant located on Old Route 299 in the Town of New Paltz.

The preliminary investigation indicates an altercation began inside the restaurant and one person was shot inside the restaurant, police say. The unnamed victim, a 59-year-old man, was transported to an area hospital by New Paltz Rescue with what police say are non-life-threatening injuries. There is no further information on his condition.

Police did not announce a motive for the shooting or say if anyone has been arrested.

"The investigation is continuing and there is no danger to the public. The police department is not releasing any further information about the investigation currently," the New Paltz Police Department stated in a press release.

Owners at Órale Mexico haven't commented on the shooting. On its website, the website states Órale México Restaurant is a restaurant with traditional Mexican cuisine, drinks and music, that helps provide a small trip to Mexico in the small town of New Paltz.

"Órale Mexico has the best of the best! Haven't you heard?? We're the best around!!," Órale México Restaurant states.

