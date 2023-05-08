Just Arrived: Adorable Mid-Hudson Bridge Falcons Have Hatched [PHOTOS]

It finally happened! There are now brand-new peregrine falcon babies high up on the Mid-Hudson bridge.

The peregrine chicks, technically called eyases, were originally spotted on Cinco de Mayo on the exclusive falcon-cam that has been faithfully documenting the life cycle of one of the most impressive animals in the world. Take a look at the first photos below.

Falcons on the Mid-Hudson Bridge

Peregrine falcons, who can dive-bomb their prey at speeds pushing 200 miles per hour, are just one of the fascinating animals to call the Hudson Valley their home. The New York State Bridge Authority (NYSBA) was happy to welcome back a mating pair that had been calling the bridge box home. On May 5th, tow (or three) eyases were spotted (below).

Baby Falcons in the Hudson Valley, NY

Admittedly, the little fluffy lump of feathers in the back of the nest doesn't look like much... yet. These little eyases (the name for baby falcons too young to fly) are maturing fast, and will attempt their first flights by the end of June. Even an updated photo just three days later on May 8th shows how quickly these babies grow (below).

There is no shortage of winged predators in New York, and many need the state's help. Some, like these peregrine falcons, just need some shelter to raise their young, while others, like this rescued bald eagle and owl, need a more hands-on approach. Check out some more spectacular Hudson Valley birds below.

