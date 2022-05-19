A Shocking Percentage of New York Workers Quit Their Job in 2021

A record number of workers quit around the nation in 2021. How many people left their job in New York? You might be surprised.

I think it is safe to say that 2019-2021 were a stressful couple of years for many of us. The workplace was a major root of a lot of that stress. So much so that a ton of people voluntarily left their job. According to Manistee News, just about 50 million people left their job in 2021.

Wallet Hub tracked each state's resignation rates over the past year. How did we do?

It would be easy to think that a ton of New Yorkers quit their job to either sit at home or because they found a better opportunity. That couldn't be further from the truth.

New York State came in at 51 which means that it surprisingly had the lowest amount of employees who quit. This means that New York had the lowest rate of workers who quit in the nation. According to Wallet Hub, just under 2% of the workforce quit their position in the last 12 months.

Why do you think fewer New Yorkers quit than in other states? I think I have a theory.

83886006 Getty Images loading...

Can New Yorkers afford to quit? Just how big is the job market and would that new job match your current salary? I don't think the majority of New York residents have the luxury of taking a pact in this economy.

If you were wondering which state had the most people quit it was Alaska. I guess they didn't want to be miserable, stressed, and cold too.

