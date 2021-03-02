Pelican That Survived Being Shot Finds Home an Hour From Hudson Valley

A pelican is finding sanctuary at a zoo near the Hudson Valley.

ABC 7 NY reports that an American white pelican was found in Corpus Christi, Texas. The pelican was found in 201 with drooping wings and was unable to fly. Veterinarians at the Texas State Aquarium determined the pelican was shot in both wings, likely while he was in flight. The veterinarians at the Texas State Aquarium performed surgery, but the pelican still can not fully extend its right-wing.

Now, this pelican has found sanctuary since he can't fully return to the wild. According to ABC 7 NY, Amos the pelican now lives at the Bronx Zoo in New York. However, you won't be able to see Amos every day. Amos won't be on public display, but you can see him as part of the zoo's in-person or virtual Animal Encounter sessions.

The Bronx Zoo is roughly an hour and 20 minutes from Poughkeepsie, and about an hour away from Newburgh. The private animal encounter sessions range in price, from $300 to $350 per group. Some of the animals available for the encounter sessions include a giraffe, penguin, owls, sloth, baby animals, and a cheetah. It is unclear when Amos the pelican will be added to the list of animals available for the Animal Encounter sessions.

The Bronx Zoo is funded by the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), which oversees various zoos and aquariums in New York City. Daily admission for the Bronx Zoo is $31 for adults, $29 for seniors, and $23 for children. Discounted admission is available on Wednesdays. Other wildlife centers overseen by the WCS are the Central Park Zoo, New York Aquarium, Prospect Park Zoo, and Queens Zoo.